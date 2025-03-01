Left Menu

WTA Rebranding and Saudi Partnership: A New Era for Women's Tennis

World number one Aryna Sabalenka applauded the WTA's efforts to spotlight athlete personalities and supported Saudi Arabia's investment as essential for the sport's growth. The partnership aims to increase global viewership, with significant changes like a new logo and tagline, alongside record-breaking prizes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:54 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

World number one Aryna Sabalenka voiced strong approval on Friday of the WTA's initiative to emphasize the personalities of its athletes. She also endorsed Saudi Arabia's investment in the tour as vital for growing women's tennis.

The WTA's rebranding, featuring a new logo and the phrase 'Rally the World,' comes with heightened global viewership and an eye-popping $4.8 million prize recently awarded to Coco Gauff for her WTA Finals victory in Riyadh, sponsored by Saudi's Public Investment Fund (PIF). 'It means a lot. We needed this refreshing moment for so long,' Sabalenka shared at a WTA-organized event in Hollywood.

Sabalenka, admired for her powerful game akin to Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, emphasized the importance of showcasing the personalities of the WTA stars. 'We're all inspirations for younger generations,' she noted, highlighting the partnership with PIF amid changing perceptions of Saudi Arabia in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

