Spin Showdown: India's Battle for Supremacy Against New Zealand

As India prepares to clash with New Zealand in their final group match of the Champions Trophy, the main focus is refining their approach to spin. The outcome will determine whether India tops Group A, though a tough spin challenge awaits them in the semifinals.

Indian batsmen, not entirely comfortable against spin during their previous games, face a formidable lineup including Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell. The performance of key players such as Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul against New Zealand's spin duo will be crucial in shaping the match.

With two victories under their belt, India is looking to sharpen their game against spin. They have selected a spin-heavy squad which has worked well so far. However, with more strategic changes expected, the team aims to enter the semifinals in peak form while giving fringe players a chance to shine.

(With inputs from agencies.)