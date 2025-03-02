Record-Breaking Red: Shrewsbury's Marquis Sent Off in Mere Seconds
John Marquis, Shrewsbury Town captain, received one of the quickest red cards in football history during a match against Peterborough United for an elbow to Sam Hughes. Shrewsbury lost 1-0. Manager Gareth Ainsworth disputed the decision, believing it should have been a yellow card.
In an unprecedented turn of events, Shrewsbury Town captain John Marquis was handed a red card just seconds into their League One encounter against Peterborough United. The 32-year-old striker aimed an elbow at defender Sam Hughes, a move that led to one of football's swiftest dismissals.
The early setback had Shrewsbury reeling, and they soon found themselves trailing 1-0, following a goal from Tayo Edun just eight minutes later. This defeat leaves Shrewsbury struggling at the bottom of the league table, compiling only 27 points from 34 matches.
In a post-match interview with BBC Radio Shropshire, Shrewsbury manager Gareth Ainsworth expressed his disbelief over the decision. He argued Marquis' action warranted a yellow card instead of a red, suggesting common sense was lacking in the referee's decision-making.
