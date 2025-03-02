New Ice Dancing Duo Emerges: Cizeron Partners with Fournier Beaudry

Olympic ice dance champion Guillaume Cizeron, known for his gold-winning performance with Gabriella Papadakis in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, embarks on a new chapter. Now, he partners with Canadian skater Laurence Fournier Beaudry, forming a promising duo that could redefine ice dancing partnerships.

This unexpected pairing was announced by Cizeron himself on Instagram, where he expressed excitement about the 'new adventure' fueled by friendship and passion for the sport. Interestingly, although Fournier Beaudry is Canadian, she now competes under the French flag, according to the International Skating Union's records.

The move comes after Fournier Beaudry's former partner, Nikolaj Sorensen, faced suspension. This showcases the fluid nature of national allegiances in ice dancing as skaters seek new paths to success. The ice dancing world watches closely to see how this novel partnership will fare on the international stage.

