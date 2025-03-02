Left Menu

New Ice Dancing Duo Emerges: Cizeron Partners with Fournier Beaudry

Olympic ice dance champion Guillaume Cizeron from France partners with Canadian skater Laurence Fournier Beaudry. The duo emerges after Fournier Beaudry's former partner, Nikolaj Sorensen, was suspended. This collaboration marks a new chapter in their careers under the France flag, as they aim for future competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 18:57 IST
New Ice Dancing Duo Emerges: Cizeron Partners with Fournier Beaudry

Olympic ice dance champion Guillaume Cizeron, known for his gold-winning performance with Gabriella Papadakis in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, embarks on a new chapter. Now, he partners with Canadian skater Laurence Fournier Beaudry, forming a promising duo that could redefine ice dancing partnerships.

This unexpected pairing was announced by Cizeron himself on Instagram, where he expressed excitement about the 'new adventure' fueled by friendship and passion for the sport. Interestingly, although Fournier Beaudry is Canadian, she now competes under the French flag, according to the International Skating Union's records.

The move comes after Fournier Beaudry's former partner, Nikolaj Sorensen, faced suspension. This showcases the fluid nature of national allegiances in ice dancing as skaters seek new paths to success. The ice dancing world watches closely to see how this novel partnership will fare on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025