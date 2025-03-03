Left Menu

Ajinkya Rahane to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024

Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders for the Indian Premier League 2024 season, replacing Shreyas Iyer. Rahane looks forward to guiding a well-balanced team, starting with their opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22. Venkatesh Iyer will serve as the vice-captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:48 IST
In a major announcement, Kolkata Knight Riders have named veteran cricketer Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, commencing March 22. Rahane takes over from Shreyas Iyer, who will now lead the Punjab Kings.

Rahane, who expressed excitement about his new role, is eager to lead what he describes as an 'excellent and balanced' squad. His leadership will be crucial as the team aims to defend its title.

Venkatesh Iyer has been appointed as the team's vice-captain, offering strong support to Rahane in pursuit of their championship goals. The defending champions will kickstart their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens.

