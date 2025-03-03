Ajinkya Rahane to Lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024

In a major announcement, Kolkata Knight Riders have named veteran cricketer Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, commencing March 22. Rahane takes over from Shreyas Iyer, who will now lead the Punjab Kings.

Rahane, who expressed excitement about his new role, is eager to lead what he describes as an 'excellent and balanced' squad. His leadership will be crucial as the team aims to defend its title.

Venkatesh Iyer has been appointed as the team's vice-captain, offering strong support to Rahane in pursuit of their championship goals. The defending champions will kickstart their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens.

(With inputs from agencies.)