Congress Extends Best Wishes Amidst Social Media Storm Over Rohit Sharma Remarks

The Congress extended heartfelt wishes to the Indian cricket team as they prepared to face Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Sporting a potent spin attack, India hoped to break their knockout curse in Dubai.

In a related controversy, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed's remarks about captain Rohit Sharma's fitness caused an uproar among fans. Her comments, perceived as fat-shaming, drew criticism from BJP leaders and her own party.

The Congress reiterated its high regard for sporting icons, disassociating from Mohamed's statements and requesting her to be more cautious in future public comments.

