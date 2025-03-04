South Africa's ICC Redemption: Showdown in Lahore

South Africa is set to reignite its pursuit of ICC glory, facing New Zealand in the Champions Trophy semi-final this Wednesday in Lahore. Their last significant ICC triumph was in 1998, creating a long-standing hunger for victory.

Despite past disappointments, the South African squad boasts a more formidable bowling lineup with stars like Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. New Zealand, having bested South Africa recently in Lahore, remains a formidable adversary with a strong all-around team.

South Africa's cricket history is marked by reaching the knockouts frequently, with Jansen stressing the importance of strategic consistency. Both teams share a history of near misses, making this clash a highly anticipated contest with an exciting final possibly awaiting against India.

(With inputs from agencies.)