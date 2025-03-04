Left Menu

Jadeja's Spin Magic Disrupts Aussie Line-up

Ravindra Jadeja's two crucial wickets stalled Australia's progress at 158/4 in the Champions Trophy semifinal against India. Jadeja's efforts, along with dismissals by Shami and Chakravarthy, kept Australia in check. Indian players wore black armbands in memory of legendary cricketer Padmakar Shivalkar, who passed away recently.

In a crucial middle-over spell, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed two vital wickets, bringing Australia to a precarious 158 for 4 in 30 overs during the Champions Trophy semifinal against India on Tuesday.

Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis, effectively putting the brakes on Australia's innings. Meanwhile, captain Steve Smith remained at the crease, playing an anchoring role alongside Alex Carey.

The Indian team displayed a touching gesture by wearing black armbands, paying tribute to Padmakar Shivalkar, a domestic cricket icon who passed away at the age of 84. Earlier dismissals came from Indian bowlers Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy who removed Cooper Connolly and Travis Head, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

