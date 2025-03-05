Rashford's Villa Debut Shines Despite Absence of Goals in Champions League Clash

Marcus Rashford returned to the Champions League spotlight as Aston Villa emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against Club Brugge in their last-16 tie on Tuesday. This marks Rashford's debut in the competition for Villa after his loan move from Manchester United.

Despite not scoring, Rashford impressed with his swift movements and skillful wing play, as highlighted by a promising chance in the 10th minute that was thwarted by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. His performance paved the way for Villa's success, though he was substituted for Marco Asensio in the 64th minute.

Rashford's switch to Villa was finalized in February, following a fallout with United's manager, raising questions about his commitment during his tenure at Old Trafford. The move seems to have revitalized Rashford, who, while goalless, has effectively contributed to Villa's attacking dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)