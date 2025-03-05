Left Menu

Rashford's Villa Debut Shines Despite Absence of Goals in Champions League Clash

Marcus Rashford made his Champions League debut for Aston Villa, contributing significantly to their 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the first leg of the last-16 tie. Although he didn't score, Rashford showcased his speed and technique. Previously sidelined at Manchester United, Rashford joined Villa on loan, quickly becoming influential in setting up goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brugge | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:06 IST
Rashford's Villa Debut Shines Despite Absence of Goals in Champions League Clash
Marcus Rashford
  • Country:
  • Germany

Marcus Rashford returned to the Champions League spotlight as Aston Villa emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against Club Brugge in their last-16 tie on Tuesday. This marks Rashford's debut in the competition for Villa after his loan move from Manchester United.

Despite not scoring, Rashford impressed with his swift movements and skillful wing play, as highlighted by a promising chance in the 10th minute that was thwarted by goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. His performance paved the way for Villa's success, though he was substituted for Marco Asensio in the 64th minute.

Rashford's switch to Villa was finalized in February, following a fallout with United's manager, raising questions about his commitment during his tenure at Old Trafford. The move seems to have revitalized Rashford, who, while goalless, has effectively contributed to Villa's attacking dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025