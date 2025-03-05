Left Menu

Cyclone Alfred Threatens Sports: Teams Rally to Support Family Safety

As Cyclone Alfred approaches the east coast of Australia, threatening severe weather conditions, the Queensland Reds and other sports teams focus on family safety. Coach Les Kiss supports players opting out of matches to care for their families. The cyclone disrupts several sports events, highlighting prioritization of player welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Queensland Reds coach Les Kiss reaffirms his commitment to prioritize family safety as Cyclone Alfred threatens Australia's east coast. The coach expressed readiness to support any player wishing to return home from Sunday's match against the Canterbury Crusaders to ensure the well-being of their loved ones.

Although the team has arrived in Christchurch, New Zealand, for the Super Rugby Pacific match, Kiss emphasized that every effort would be made to facilitate players' return home if necessary. Despite logistical challenges like full flights, Kiss vows to exhaust all options to provide essential support.

Sporting events across the country face disruption due to the cyclone. The Australian Football League postponed matches in Queensland, while the National Rugby League's decision to move a game to Sydney faced criticism. Other events, such as a women's golf tournament and a triathlon, have been canceled as safety takes precedence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

