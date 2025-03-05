India's Champions Set to Shine: Special Olympics Contingent Ready for Turin 2025

In a spirited ceremony at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Special Olympics Bharat celebrated the send-off of its 49-member delegation poised to represent India at the upcoming Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 in Turin, Italy. The event, marked by fervor, was attended by notable leaders, including Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat.

The games, slated for March 8-15, will feature India's 30 athletes competing in Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Floorball, Short-track Speed Skating, Snowboarding, and Snowshoeing. As these athletes join the ranks of 1,500 competitors from 102 countries, their journey was heralded with motivational words and traditional Himachali woolen caps as a token of luck.

Minister Mandaviya lauded the athletes' determination and resilience, while Dr. Nadda emphasized their inspirational journey. Both underlined the importance of perseverance as the team aims to achieve global acclaim and embody national pride. As these athletes prepare to showcase their skills, the nation stands in eager anticipation of their accomplishments on this world stage.

