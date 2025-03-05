Left Menu

India's Champions Set to Shine: Special Olympics Contingent Ready for Turin 2025

Special Olympics Bharat hosted a grand send-off ceremony for India's 49-member team heading to the World Winter Games 2025 in Turin. With support from dignitaries, the athletes are set to compete in six sports against 1,500 global participants, embodying resilience and inspiration for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:20 IST
India's Champions Set to Shine: Special Olympics Contingent Ready for Turin 2025
Dr Mallika Nadda with athletes. (Photo- Special Olympics Bharat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited ceremony at New Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Special Olympics Bharat celebrated the send-off of its 49-member delegation poised to represent India at the upcoming Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 in Turin, Italy. The event, marked by fervor, was attended by notable leaders, including Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Dr. Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat.

The games, slated for March 8-15, will feature India's 30 athletes competing in Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Floorball, Short-track Speed Skating, Snowboarding, and Snowshoeing. As these athletes join the ranks of 1,500 competitors from 102 countries, their journey was heralded with motivational words and traditional Himachali woolen caps as a token of luck.

Minister Mandaviya lauded the athletes' determination and resilience, while Dr. Nadda emphasized their inspirational journey. Both underlined the importance of perseverance as the team aims to achieve global acclaim and embody national pride. As these athletes prepare to showcase their skills, the nation stands in eager anticipation of their accomplishments on this world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025