Left Menu

Tennis-Kvitova's comeback effort falls short at Indian Wells

Petra, my admiration to you - you're the best!" Gracheva's fellow Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia also advanced to the second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over American Bernarda Pera to set up a showdown against defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 05:15 IST
Tennis-Kvitova's comeback effort falls short at Indian Wells

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova lost a tight three-setter in the opening round of Indian Wells on Wednesday, falling 4-6 6-3 6-4 to France's Varvara Gracheva.

The loss leaves Kvitova searching for her first win since returning to the tour following the birth of her first child in July. She also lost in the first round in Austin last week in her first tournament following a 16-month absence. The Czech grabbed the first set as both players struggled to control their serve on a cloudy and breezy day on Stadium One court.

Gracheva settled in to level the match and jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the decider. Kvitova refused to go quietly, winning three straight games to take a 4-3 lead in the third but Gracheva took control from there, dominating Kvitova over the final three games to dispatch the tournament wild card.

Gracheva, who next faces Russian teenage phenomenon Mirra Andreeva, applauded Kvitova. "I really want to congratulate her," Gracheva said in an on-court interview.

"Because she had a child quite recently and I'm so happy that she now has the role of a mother and a tennis player, which is very demanding. "It's very inspiring for sports, athletes, women - it's just amazing. Petra, my admiration to you - you're the best!"

Gracheva's fellow Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia also advanced to the second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over American Bernarda Pera to set up a showdown against defending champion Iga Swiatek. Five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek has a 4-1 record against Garcia.

On the men's side, Kei Nishikori emerged the victor in a rollercoaster match with Spain's Jaume Munar to advance 6-2 5-7 7-6(3). The Japanese player will face 18th seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025