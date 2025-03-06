Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Ireland's Doris fit for France, Hansen and Furlong miss out

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Jamie Osborne, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Caelan Doris (captain), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Finlay Bealham, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-James Ryan, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Ryan Baird, 22-Conor Murray, 23-Jack Crowley

Ireland captain Caelan Doris was passed fit for Saturday's clash with France that could determine the destination of the Six Nations title but Mack Hansen, Tadhg Furlong and Ronan Kelleher were all ruled out of interim coach Simon Easterby's side.

Ireland lead the standings on 14 points, three ahead of France, but a defeat on Saturday could wreck their bid to become the first side to win three successive titles outright given their opponents' far superior points difference. Wing Hansen and hooker Kelleher were unavailable with quad and neck injuries while prop Furlong continues to make progress from a longer term injury, Easterby said, moving Jamie Osborne across from his usual position of fullback to cover for Hansen.

Peter O'Mahony keeps his place in the fiercely competitive back row. Jack Conan, another injury worry, was named among six forward replacements, a rare move for Ireland away from the usual five as it seeks to counter France's forward-heavy bench. France coach Fabien Galthie has again opted to use a 7-1 forwards/backs split on his bench while also welcoming back flyhalf Romain Ntamack from suspension for the trip.

Prop Finlay Bealham and fullback Hugo Keenan, rested last time out when Ireland scraped past Wales, are back while Bundee Aki starts as expected alongside Robbie Henshaw in the centre after making a huge impact off the bench in Cardiff. Ireland's other frontline centre Garry Ringrose is suspended.

"The team has worked hard again this week and the preparation has been positive for what we know will be a huge test against France," Easterby said in a statement. Team:

15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Jamie Osborne, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Caelan Doris (captain), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Finlay Bealham, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Andrew Porter Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Thomas Clarkson, 19-James Ryan, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Ryan Baird, 22-Conor Murray, 23-Jack Crowley

