Left Menu

Tennis-Vondrousova faces months out with shoulder injury

"Stepping out of the court again. "Patience and time are my priorities right now but I believe it will all be worth it.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 11:27 IST
Tennis-Vondrousova faces months out with shoulder injury

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova said she expects to be out of action for a few months as she recovers from a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old Czech, who won the All England title in 2023 four years after her run to the French Open final, has endured a torrid time with injuries throughout her career.

She underwent left shoulder surgery after withdrawing from last year's U.S. Open and has also been sidelined by wrist and elbow issues in the past. "Stepping out of the court again. I'm still struggling with a shoulder injury," she said on social media.

"Although it's not easy I now have a few months of intensive training and rehabilitation to get my arm back together. "Patience and time are my priorities right now but I believe it will all be worth it. So hopefully back on the court soon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025