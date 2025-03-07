Tennis-Vondrousova faces months out with shoulder injury

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova said she expects to be out of action for a few months as she recovers from a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old Czech, who won the All England title in 2023 four years after her run to the French Open final, has endured a torrid time with injuries throughout her career.

She underwent left shoulder surgery after withdrawing from last year's U.S. Open and has also been sidelined by wrist and elbow issues in the past. "Stepping out of the court again. I'm still struggling with a shoulder injury," she said on social media.

"Although it's not easy I now have a few months of intensive training and rehabilitation to get my arm back together. "Patience and time are my priorities right now but I believe it will all be worth it. So hopefully back on the court soon."

