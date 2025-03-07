Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wild acquire F Justin Brazeau from Bruins

The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins for two players and a draft pick on Thursday. The Wild sent the Bruins forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Reports: Jaguars release 2-time Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram

The Jacksonville Jaguars released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram, according to multiple reports Thursday. Engram was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the franchise, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

Big Ten tournament roundup: Iowa, Nebraska pull off upsets

First-team all-Big Ten guard Lucy Olsen led all players with 21 points and nine assists to lead 11th-seeded Iowa to a 74-61 upset of No. 24 Michigan State in the final second-round game of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis on Thursday. Hannah Stuelke spent much of the second half in foul trouble, but she managed 12 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes as Iowa (22-9) moved on to face third-seeded Ohio State (24-5) in Friday's last quarterfinal.

NBA roundup: Coby White's 44 points lead Bulls past Magic

Coby White scored a career-best 44 points as the Chicago Bulls notched a 125-123 victory over the host Orlando Magic on Thursday. White scored his team's last nine points and 14 of its last 17 to help the Bulls overcome a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to inflict the Magic's fifth successive home defeat.

Tennis-Vondrousova faces months out with shoulder injury

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova said she expects to be out of action for a few months as she recovers from a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old Czech, who won the All England title in 2023 four years after her run to the French Open final, has endured a torrid time with injuries throughout her career.

Reports: Commanders re-sign 11-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

The Washington Commanders re-signed linebacker Bobby Wagner to a one-year, $9.5 million deal, according to multiple reports. Wagner is one of the most prolific linebackers of the modern era, selected to 10 Pro Bowls and 11 All-Pro teams, including six times voted to the first team. Wagner also won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent the first 10 years of his career.

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Inter Miami roll without Lionel Messi

Second-half goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez lifted Inter Miami to a 2-0 win over Cavalier SC on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 series. The hosts played without Lionel Messi, who also sat out Miami's game at Houston on Sunday.

Spring training roundup: Rays rally past Phillies with four-run ninth

Johnny DeLuca worked a bases-loaded walk and Tampa Bay scored four runs in the top of the ninth as the Rays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Thursday in Clearwater, Fla. Rays prospect Brock Jones hit home runs in his first two at-bats of the spring, tying the game at 4 in the top of the ninth with a two-run shot off of former Tampa Bay reliever Joel Kuhnel, one inning after his solo blast got the Rays on the board.

Avs obtain Brock Nelson in 4-player deal with Islanders

The New York Islanders, unable to reach agreement on a contract extension for Brock Nelson, dealt the veteran forward to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Nelson and forward William Dufour were dealt in exchange for defenseman Oliver Kylington, forward Calum Ritchie, a first-round pick in the 2026 draft and another conditional draft pick.

Tennis-Back to the drawing board for Kyrgios after wrist injury at Indian Wells

A bitterly disappointed Nick Kyrgios said he was getting worried that injuries were stopping him from finishing matches after the former Wimbledon finalist retired from his first-round contest at Indian Wells on Thursday due to pain in his right wrist. The Australian showed flashes of brilliance as he battled back from 4-1 down in the first set against Botic van de Zandschulp before losing a tight tiebreaker, where he had a set point, in front of a supportive crowd.

