Andhra Pradesh Prepares to Host 2028 National Games in Historic Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to host the prestigious National Games in 2028, as announced by State Sports Minister M Ram Prasad Reddy in the Assembly. The preparations are taking place under the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with Amaravati selected as the host city.

'We are implementing plans to host the 2028 National Games with Amaravati as the epicenter, in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's directions,' stated Sports Minister Reddy. As part of fostering a robust sports culture, the state has introduced an advanced sports policy and increased the sports quota within government employment to three per cent.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad clarified to the Legislative Council that there's no current government intention to reorganize districts. Nonetheless, proposals for restructuring certain divisions have been forwarded, while criticism was leveled at the previous government's district division methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)