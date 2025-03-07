Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Prepares to Host 2028 National Games in Historic Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to host the National Games in Amaravati in 2028, as per Sports Minister M Ram Prasad Reddy's announcement. Preparations are underway, following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's directives. Additionally, the sports quota in government jobs has been raised to three per cent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to host the prestigious National Games in 2028, as announced by State Sports Minister M Ram Prasad Reddy in the Assembly. The preparations are taking place under the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, with Amaravati selected as the host city.

'We are implementing plans to host the 2028 National Games with Amaravati as the epicenter, in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's directions,' stated Sports Minister Reddy. As part of fostering a robust sports culture, the state has introduced an advanced sports policy and increased the sports quota within government employment to three per cent.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad clarified to the Legislative Council that there's no current government intention to reorganize districts. Nonetheless, proposals for restructuring certain divisions have been forwarded, while criticism was leveled at the previous government's district division methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

