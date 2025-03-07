Final Showdown: India vs New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy

In a highly anticipated final showdown, India will face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9. Having previously clashed in the tournament's group stages, both teams bring a wealth of experience and are prepared for a fierce competition.

New Zealand's head coach, Gary Stead, expressed his team's adaptability regarding the venue change from Lahore to Dubai, moving into a bowling-friendly surface. Commenting on the logistics, Stead acknowledged the lengthy travel for his squad but maintained confidence, relying on past encounters and strategic planning over the coming days.

Contrary to critics, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir dismissed allegations of India having an advantage playing their matches exclusively in Dubai. Gambhir asserted that India's squad selection focused on subcontinental conditions, emphasizing that playing environment familiarity wasn't leveraged to their benefit. His defense underlines preparedness rather than planning for perceived advantages.

