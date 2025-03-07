Left Menu

Final Showdown: India vs New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand, Kiwi coach Gary Stead plays down concerns about the venue switch from Lahore to Dubai. Meanwhile, India's coach Gautam Gambhir rebuffs claims of undue advantage for the Men in Blue playing all matches in Dubai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:17 IST
Final Showdown: India vs New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy
Gary Stead. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a highly anticipated final showdown, India will face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Stadium on March 9. Having previously clashed in the tournament's group stages, both teams bring a wealth of experience and are prepared for a fierce competition.

New Zealand's head coach, Gary Stead, expressed his team's adaptability regarding the venue change from Lahore to Dubai, moving into a bowling-friendly surface. Commenting on the logistics, Stead acknowledged the lengthy travel for his squad but maintained confidence, relying on past encounters and strategic planning over the coming days.

Contrary to critics, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir dismissed allegations of India having an advantage playing their matches exclusively in Dubai. Gambhir asserted that India's squad selection focused on subcontinental conditions, emphasizing that playing environment familiarity wasn't leveraged to their benefit. His defense underlines preparedness rather than planning for perceived advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025