India Gears Up for Epic ICC Finale Against New Zealand

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak commended KL Rahul's adaptability in the middle order. India remains undefeated in the tournament and aims to avenge past defeats against New Zealand on March 9, with senior players providing valuable insights for knockout match success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:06 IST
As India prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has hailed the versatility of KL Rahul, especially in his role as a number six batter. The showdown, scheduled for March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium, promises to be a gripping encounter with India maintaining an unbeaten streak in the tournament.

This clash harks back to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, where New Zealand emerged victorious. The Indian team is keen on avenging previous losses to the Kiwis, including the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final. KL Rahul has been a pivotal figure in India's batting lineup, delivering consistently high performances throughout the tournament.

Kotak emphasized Rahul's readiness and adaptability, highlighting his ability to perform under changing conditions. He also praised Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill for their recent performances, noting the depth and resilience of the batting lineup. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are instrumental in guiding the younger team members through the pressure of knockout stages.

