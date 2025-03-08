Left Menu

Federica Brignone Closes in on Second Overall Title after Alpine Victory

Italian skier Federica Brignone clinches her ninth Alpine skiing World Cup win of the season, intensifying the giant slalom title race with New Zealand's Alice Robinson. Brignone leads overall, with only one crucial race left in Sun Valley, Idaho. Meanwhile, Mikaela Shiffrin's struggles continue.

Italy's Federica Brignone claimed her ninth victory of the Alpine skiing World Cup season, bringing the giant slalom title contest with New Zealand's Alice Robinson down to a final race showdown. Brignone is now on the brink of securing her second overall World Cup title.

Brignone dominated the giant slalom event in Are, Sweden, leaving Robinson trailing by 1.36 seconds. This victory has narrowed Robinson's lead to just 20 points, with 100 points still up for grabs in the final race scheduled for March 25 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

In other highlights, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin continues her struggle to regain her form post-injury, having skied out in the first run in Are. Despite her challenges, Brignone lauded Robinson as a 'great skier' and anticipated a thrilling conclusion to the season.

