Federica Brignone Closes in on Second Overall Title after Alpine Victory

Italy's Federica Brignone claimed her ninth victory of the Alpine skiing World Cup season, bringing the giant slalom title contest with New Zealand's Alice Robinson down to a final race showdown. Brignone is now on the brink of securing her second overall World Cup title.

Brignone dominated the giant slalom event in Are, Sweden, leaving Robinson trailing by 1.36 seconds. This victory has narrowed Robinson's lead to just 20 points, with 100 points still up for grabs in the final race scheduled for March 25 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

In other highlights, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin continues her struggle to regain her form post-injury, having skied out in the first run in Are. Despite her challenges, Brignone lauded Robinson as a 'great skier' and anticipated a thrilling conclusion to the season.

