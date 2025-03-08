France Dominates Six Nations with Stunning Win Against Ireland

France surged to the forefront for the Six Nations title on Saturday, delivering a compelling 42-27 victory over Ireland despite an early injury to star player Antoine Dupont. This critical win destabilized the hosts' aspirations of clinching a record third consecutive title, highlighted by a formidable second-half performance from the French team.

Despite the setback of Dupont's departure, France found their stride with rapid tries by Paul Boudehent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and Oscar Jegou, leaving Ireland reeling. Damian Penaud added to the triumph by matching Serge Blanco's record of 38 tries. The decisive win places France two points ahead of Ireland and solidifies their championship prospects against Scotland.

Coach Fabian Galthie's tactical gamble on a forward-heavy bench paid off handsomely, as reflected in Gregory Alldritt's confidence. With Ireland suffering from strategic errors and momentum swings, France capitalized on every opportunity, leaving Ireland's Grand Slam dreams shattered despite late consolation tries.

(With inputs from agencies.)