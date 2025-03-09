Left Menu

Madison Keys Shines Bright at Indian Wells After Grand Slam Triumph

Fresh from her Australian Open victory, tennis star Madison Keys dominated Anastasia Potapova with a 6-3, 6-0 win at Indian Wells. Her victory extended her winning streak to 13 matches. Excited to play in California, Keys is now set to face either Elise Mertens or Kimberly Birrell in the third round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 02:08 IST
Madison Keys

Newly crowned Australian Open champion Madison Keys showcased her outstanding form by decisively defeating Anastasia Potapova with a 6-3, 6-0 scoreline at Indian Wells on Saturday. In this, her inaugural match following her Grand Slam triumph, Keys broke Potapova's serve three times to secure the first set.

Under the California desert sun, she effortlessly dominated the second set, extending her impressive winning streak to 13 matches. "I'm so happy to be here," Keys expressed during an on-court interview, reflecting on her recent successes and the joy of playing in a familiar and welcoming environment.

Looking ahead, the world-number-five is poised for a third-round clash against either 28th seed Elise Mertens or Australia's Kimberly Birrell, both slated to play later that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

