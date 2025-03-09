Madison Keys Shines Bright at Indian Wells After Grand Slam Triumph

Newly crowned Australian Open champion Madison Keys showcased her outstanding form by decisively defeating Anastasia Potapova with a 6-3, 6-0 scoreline at Indian Wells on Saturday. In this, her inaugural match following her Grand Slam triumph, Keys broke Potapova's serve three times to secure the first set.

Under the California desert sun, she effortlessly dominated the second set, extending her impressive winning streak to 13 matches. "I'm so happy to be here," Keys expressed during an on-court interview, reflecting on her recent successes and the joy of playing in a familiar and welcoming environment.

Looking ahead, the world-number-five is poised for a third-round clash against either 28th seed Elise Mertens or Australia's Kimberly Birrell, both slated to play later that day.

