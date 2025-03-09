Left Menu

Tournament Thrills and Surprises: A Roundup of Sports Headlines

This sports news roundup covers thrilling victories and unexpected turns: SEC and Big 12 basketball tournaments reach their finals, with South Carolina and TCU advancing. Novak Djokovic faces an early Indian Wells exit, while NFL actions unfold with contract extensions. Assorted headlines capture significant sports stories of the day.

Updated: 09-03-2025 10:25 IST
In a day filled with high-stakes action, top-seeded South Carolina defeated Oklahoma 93-75 to advance to the SEC tournament finals, led by Joyce Edwards' 21 points in a balanced team effort. The Gamecocks are set to face the winner between Texas and LSU.

The Big 12 women's basketball tournament saw TCU advance to the title game after prevailing over West Virginia. They will meet Baylor, who emerged victorious over Oklahoma State following an overtime duel.

In other sports news, Novak Djokovic experienced another shock defeat at Indian Wells, and significant developments in the NFL include contract extensions and legal troubles involving prominent players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

