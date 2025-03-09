Tournament Thrills and Surprises: A Roundup of Sports Headlines

In a day filled with high-stakes action, top-seeded South Carolina defeated Oklahoma 93-75 to advance to the SEC tournament finals, led by Joyce Edwards' 21 points in a balanced team effort. The Gamecocks are set to face the winner between Texas and LSU.

The Big 12 women's basketball tournament saw TCU advance to the title game after prevailing over West Virginia. They will meet Baylor, who emerged victorious over Oklahoma State following an overtime duel.

In other sports news, Novak Djokovic experienced another shock defeat at Indian Wells, and significant developments in the NFL include contract extensions and legal troubles involving prominent players.

