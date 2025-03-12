Left Menu

India Shines with Four Medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games

India commenced its 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games journey in Turin, securing four medals, including two golds in snowboarding. Athletes Bharti and Sameer claimed gold, while Hem Chand and Harshita Thakur earned silver. The event spotlighted inclusivity and global representation in sports.

India opened its campaign at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games with an impressive medal haul in Turin, Italy, securing four medals, including two gold and two silver.

Bharti and Sameer stood atop the podium with gold in the snowboarding event in Bardonecchia, while their compatriots Hem Chand and Harshita Thakur captured silver in the Novice Giant Slalom Final.

The Indian contingent, consisting of 30 athletes and 19 support staff, is part of a global event celebrating inclusivity, gathering around 1500 athletes from 102 countries across eight sports. The competitions are spread over four venues, promoting representation in the international sporting arena.

