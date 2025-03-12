Left Menu

RCB Triumphs Over MI as Ellyse Perry Shines in Women's Premier League Finale

In a thrilling Women's Premier League finale, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 11 runs, marking a bittersweet end to RCB's season. Spearheaded by star batter Ellyse Perry's exceptional performance, the team finished fourth overall, while MI's loss favored Delhi Capitals' direct final entry.

Updated: 12-03-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:26 IST
Ellyse Perry. (Photo- @wplt20). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a tense conclusion to the Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians (MI) by 11 runs, highlighting a fluctuating season for RCB. The match in Lucknow saw RCB successfully defend a formidable 199, leaving MI struggling, and incidentally benefiting Delhi Capitals with a direct entry to the finals.

RCB's star player, Ellyse Perry, reflected on their 'tricky' season, characterized by a strong start and a resilient finish, achieving three wins and a fourth-place finish amidst five losses. Perry acclaimed the passionate support of fans, particularly in Bengaluru, making the experience unforgettable, while acknowledging mixed performances.

Ending as RCB's top run-scorer, Perry accrued 372 runs in eight matches, maintaining an impressive average of 93.00. The match saw several notable contributions with bat and ball, with Sneh Rana earning the 'Player of the Match' title, as RCB successfully outscored MI, seizing their final triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

