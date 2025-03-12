Ireland Cancels Cricket Series with Afghanistan Due to Financial Constraints
Ireland has cancelled a cricket series against Afghanistan due to financial constraints. Instead, Ireland will focus on hosting matches with the West Indies and England. Plans to develop cricket infrastructure in Ireland, including a new stadium, are still underway to accommodate future international events.
Ireland's cricket board has called off a multi-format series against Afghanistan scheduled for this year, citing financial constraints.
The decision comes as Ireland prepares to welcome the West Indies and England for packed schedules, while also planning infrastructure improvements and a new stadium for future international events.
According to Cricket Ireland's chief executive Warren Deutrom, the move aligns with strategic budget management and supports broader investment goals outlined by the Board.
