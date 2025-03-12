Left Menu

Swiatek and Medvedev Shine in Indian Wells Quarter-Finals, Rune's Spectacular Shot Stuns

Iga Swiatek defeated Karolina Muchova at Indian Wells, maintaining a strong campaign and advancing to the quarter-finals. Daniil Medvedev also secured a win over Tommy Paul. A highlight was Holger Rune's stunning shot to defeat Stefanos Tsitsipas, continuing his impressive run in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:14 IST
Daniil Medvedev Image Credit: Flickr

Iga Swiatek delivered a commanding performance against Karolina Muchova, advancing to the Indian Wells quarter-finals with a swift 6-1, 6-1 victory. The Polish sensation has shown remarkable form, dropping a mere six games throughout the tournament, and now sets her sights on Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

In parallel, fifth seed Daniil Medvedev cruised past American Tommy Paul with a 6-4, 6-0 triumph, recovering swiftly from a rain-interrupted day. Medvedev's consistency sets up a compelling clash with Arthur Fils in the next round, where he aims to continue his dominant streak.

The highlight of the tournament, however, came from Holger Rune, who captivated the audience with a jaw-dropping 'tweener against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Dane's impressive form continues as he advances to face Tallon Griekspoor in his first Masters 1000 quarter-final appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

