Egg-Centric Encounter: Eubank Jr vs. Benn Showdown

IBO middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr faces a £100,000 fine from the British Boxing Board of Control for an unusual incident involving rival Conor Benn. During a press conference, Eubank Jr slapped Benn with an egg, referencing allegations that Benn's failed doping test was due to high egg consumption. This development adds drama to the much-anticipated April 26 fight between Eubank Jr and Benn, both sons of former world champions and noted rivals in British boxing.

In 2022, their planned bout was canceled when Benn tested positive for the fertility drug clomifene. The World Boxing Council later cleared Benn of intentional doping in 2023, attributing his test results to significant egg consumption. Eubank Jr appeared to mock this defense with his recent actions, posting on Instagram, "Live by the egg, die by the egg."

The press conference incident propels the long-standing rivalry in a more personal direction, piquing public and media interest ahead of their upcoming match. Observers and fans alike are keenly watching how this fresh twist will influence the dynamics of the fight.

(With inputs from agencies.)