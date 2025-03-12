West Indies Masters Triumphs Over South Africa in Thrilling Semi-final Qualifier

The West Indies Masters advanced to the semifinals of the International Masters League (IML), pulling off a 29-run victory against South Africa Masters. Lendl Simmons was the match's standout performer with a commanding century while Ravi Rampaul cemented the win with an impressive five-wicket haul.

Batting first, the Caribbeans were led by Simmons, who scored 108 runs. Captain Brian Lara supported with a 29-run innings, and Chadwick Walton added an unbeaten 38. Their collective efforts powered the team to a total of 200 for 5.

South Africa Masters started strong with Richard Levi setting the pace with a brisk 44, but early wickets and Rampaul's return spell, which dismantled their middle order, limited their chase to 171 for 8, securing the win for West Indies Masters.

(With inputs from agencies.)