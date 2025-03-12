West Indies Masters Triumphs Over South Africa in Thrilling Semi-final Qualifier
West Indies Masters defeated South Africa Masters by 29 runs to enter the semifinals of the International Masters League, thanks to a 108-run knock by Lendl Simmons and a formidable five-wicket haul by Ravi Rampaul.
The West Indies Masters advanced to the semifinals of the International Masters League (IML), pulling off a 29-run victory against South Africa Masters. Lendl Simmons was the match's standout performer with a commanding century while Ravi Rampaul cemented the win with an impressive five-wicket haul.
Batting first, the Caribbeans were led by Simmons, who scored 108 runs. Captain Brian Lara supported with a 29-run innings, and Chadwick Walton added an unbeaten 38. Their collective efforts powered the team to a total of 200 for 5.
South Africa Masters started strong with Richard Levi setting the pace with a brisk 44, but early wickets and Rampaul's return spell, which dismantled their middle order, limited their chase to 171 for 8, securing the win for West Indies Masters.
