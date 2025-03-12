PSG Triumphs with Team Cohesion in Champions League Upset

In a stunning display of teamwork and strategy, Paris St Germain (PSG) upset favourites Liverpool to advance from the Champions League last 16. Despite a dominant first-leg performance, PSG's cohesive approach led to a critical penalty victory at Anfield on Tuesday.

With Kylian Mbappe's summer exit and previous Champions League struggles, few predicted PSG's emergence as contenders. However, Liverpool's coach, Arne Slot, acknowledged Luis Enrique's side as continental leaders, despite Liverpool's contentious defeat.

Emphasizing youth and strategy under Enrique, PSG overcame obstacles and now gears up for a semi-final berth against either Aston Villa or Club Brugge, bolstered by a nearly secured Ligue 1 title.

(With inputs from agencies.)