India Shines Bright on Day Two of Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

Indian athletes continued their remarkable performances at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, securing two gold, two silver, and one bronze medal across Snowboarding and Alpine Skiing. With a total of nine medals now, the Indian team aims to achieve a historic medal count.

Updated: 13-03-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:50 IST
India Shines Bright on Day Two of Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
Indian Alpine Skiing athletes Nirmala Devi and Radha Devi pose with their medals. Image Credit: ANI
Indian athletes demonstrated remarkable prowess on the second day of the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, adding two gold, two silver, and one bronze to their growing medal tally.

In Snowboarding, Bharti clinched another gold in the Novice Slalom Final, while Harshita Thakur earned a bronze, adding to her silver from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Alpine Skiing events saw Nirmala Devi and Radha Devi claim gold and silver respectively in the Intermediate Giant Slalom Final, with Abhishek Kumar securing additional silver in the Novice Giant Slalom Final.

Head Coach Anoop Kumar Sharma lauded the team's efforts, as India's medal count climbed to nine. With 1,500 athletes from 102 countries competing, India aims to set new records in Turin, participating in six of the eight sports: Snowboarding, Snowshoeing, Alpine Skiing, Speed Skating, Floorball, and Cross Country Skiing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

