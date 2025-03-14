From Dental Chair to Diamond: The Shohei Ohtani Museum in Kamimura's Clinic

In Koshigaya, Japan, a dental clinic houses a unique tribute to baseball star Shohei Ohtani. Initiated four years ago by dentist Yusuke Kamimura, the collection consists of over 300 collectibles, including a rosin bag and various baseball paraphernalia.

This endeavor transformed the clinic into an impromptu museum, attracting both patients and sports fans alike. The displayed items include autographed balls, jerseys, and a prized helmet from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Kamimura, who has admired Ohtani since his professional debut, shares the star's inspirational journey through this collection. It serves as a testament to Ohtani's influence and Kamimura's own dedication to achieving greatness in his field.

