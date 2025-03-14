Revving Engines and Shifting Gears: The F1 Australian Grand Prix

As the Formula 1 circuit gears up for its milestone 75th anniversary in 2025, fans and pundits alike are buzzing with excitement. This season, which kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix, holds a particular intrigue: seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has made a notable switch to Ferrari, leaving behind his long-standing tenure with Mercedes.

Hamilton, now in his 19th season, expressed a rejuvenated spirit and eagerness to embark on this new journey, unburdened by pressure from the prancing horse. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris has emerged as a key contender, setting impressive benchmarks in pre-season testing, although he's attempting to manage expectations.

Melbourne's unpredictable weather remains a well-known wildcard in the race mix, with shifts anticipated across the weekend. As teams prepare for varying conditions, drivers like reigning world champion Max Verstappen remain unfazed, ready to tackle whatever comes their way. With several rookies on the grid, including Australia's own Jack Doohan, the stage is set for dynamic racing action.

(With inputs from agencies.)