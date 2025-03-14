Axar Patel: New Era for Delhi Capitals

In a significant leadership change, Axar Patel has been appointed captain of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, as announced by the team on Friday.

Patel, 31, steps into the role following Rishabh Pant's move to the Lucknow Super Giants. A seasoned player with Delhi since 2019, Patel is the franchise's longest-serving member, contributing 967 runs and 62 wickets in 82 matches.

Expressing his excitement, Patel said in a statement, "It's my absolute honor to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I'm deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for their trust." The Capitals are set to launch their IPL campaign against Lucknow in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

