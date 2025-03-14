Left Menu

Axar Patel: New Era for Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel has been named captain of the Delhi Capitals for the Indian Premier League season. Patel takes over from Rishabh Pant and brings experience and talent as the team's longest-serving player. He hopes to lead the Capitals to success in the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 11:24 IST
Axar Patel: New Era for Delhi Capitals
Axar Patel

In a significant leadership change, Axar Patel has been appointed captain of the Delhi Capitals ahead of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, as announced by the team on Friday.

Patel, 31, steps into the role following Rishabh Pant's move to the Lucknow Super Giants. A seasoned player with Delhi since 2019, Patel is the franchise's longest-serving member, contributing 967 runs and 62 wickets in 82 matches.

Expressing his excitement, Patel said in a statement, "It's my absolute honor to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I'm deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for their trust." The Capitals are set to launch their IPL campaign against Lucknow in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025