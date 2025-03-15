Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Advance in All England Open Showdown

In a thrilling quarter-final matchup at the All England Open, China's top seed Shi Yuqi showed resilience by overcoming Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in straight sets, 21-18, 21-16. Shi's victory sets up a highly anticipated semi-final against fellow countryman Li Shifeng, marking a rematch of their encounter two years ago.

Li Shifeng, the sixth seed, comfortably dispatched India's Lakshya Sen with a score of 21-10, 21-16. Meanwhile, the men's draw sees Alex Lanier of France advancing against Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei, and Taiwan's Lee Chia-hao triumphing over Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

In the women's singles, South Korea's An Se-young defeated Chen Yufei, ensuring a spot in the semi-finals against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Meanwhile, China's Wang Zhiyi and Han Yue progressed smoothly, emphasizing the depth of talent in the competition.

