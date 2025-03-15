Miretti's Magical Double Propels Genoa to Victory

Fabio Miretti's stellar performance lifted Genoa to a remarkable 2-1 victory against Lecce in Friday's Serie A clash. Miretti's first professional brace not only secured the win but also propelled Genoa to equal points with Torino, despite the latter having a game in hand.

The young midfielder's first goal, a stunning volley from a tight angle, came 16 minutes into the match. He completed his double in first-half stoppage time with an exquisite move inside the box following an excellent pass from Rusian Malinovskyi.

Lecce's Nikola Krstovic managed to pull one back midway through the second half with a penalty, but it wasn't enough to overturn the result. The southern club's struggle continues, as they remain winless since January and hover just two points above the relegation zone.

