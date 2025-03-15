Left Menu

Miretti's Magical Double Propels Genoa to Victory

Fabio Miretti's first professional brace led Genoa to a 2-1 win over Lecce in Serie A. His two exceptional goals brought Genoa equal on points with Torino, while Lecce remains near the relegation zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Genoa | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:34 IST
Miretti's Magical Double Propels Genoa to Victory
  • Country:
  • Italy

Fabio Miretti's stellar performance lifted Genoa to a remarkable 2-1 victory against Lecce in Friday's Serie A clash. Miretti's first professional brace not only secured the win but also propelled Genoa to equal points with Torino, despite the latter having a game in hand.

The young midfielder's first goal, a stunning volley from a tight angle, came 16 minutes into the match. He completed his double in first-half stoppage time with an exquisite move inside the box following an excellent pass from Rusian Malinovskyi.

Lecce's Nikola Krstovic managed to pull one back midway through the second half with a penalty, but it wasn't enough to overturn the result. The southern club's struggle continues, as they remain winless since January and hover just two points above the relegation zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025