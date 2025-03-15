India's Ascent: Paving the Way to Women's Football Dominance by 2036

Sarah Walsh, a former Australian footballer and now the head of Women's Football at Football Australia, has voiced optimistic predictions about India's future in women's football. During an insightful discussion at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, Walsh shared her belief that India is on course to become a powerhouse in women's football within the next decade.

Walsh made these comments while conversing with Isa Guha and former FIFA Council Member Moya Todd. She expressed enthusiasm about the Indian women's football team's potential for growth on the global stage, noting that while the men's football gap is significant, it's considerably narrower in other sports like cricket.

She further emphasized the potential boost the sport could receive if India wins the bid to host the 2036 Olympics, underscoring the existing infrastructure and the potential for increased participation numbers. With India set to play a critical role in the upcoming Women's Asian Cup in Australia, Walsh anticipates a strong showing from the Indian women's team, pointing out their impact on past tournaments' success.

(With inputs from agencies.)