Thrilling Face-Off: ISL Playoffs Schedule Announced for 2024-25 Season

The much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoff schedule has been released, exciting fans with dates from April 2-6 for semifinals and April 12 for the final showdown.

With the league stage wrapping up on March 12, the knockout matches are slated for March 29 and 30, featuring top teams like Mohun Bagan SG, FC Goa, and others ready to showcase their prowess.

These thrilling matches will determine who faces the top-ranked Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, with the semis hosted in a home-and-away format. Victors will advance to a decisive final on April 12, marking the season's climactic end.

(With inputs from agencies.)