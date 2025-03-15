Left Menu

Thrilling Face-Off: ISL Playoffs Schedule Announced for 2024-25 Season

The Indian Super League (ISL) has unveiled the playoff schedule for the 2024-25 season, with semifinals planned between April 2-6, and the final on April 12. Mohun Bagan SG seized the League Shield again, with top teams including FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and others confirmed for the playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:54 IST
Thrilling Face-Off: ISL Playoffs Schedule Announced for 2024-25 Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoff schedule has been released, exciting fans with dates from April 2-6 for semifinals and April 12 for the final showdown.

With the league stage wrapping up on March 12, the knockout matches are slated for March 29 and 30, featuring top teams like Mohun Bagan SG, FC Goa, and others ready to showcase their prowess.

These thrilling matches will determine who faces the top-ranked Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, with the semis hosted in a home-and-away format. Victors will advance to a decisive final on April 12, marking the season's climactic end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025