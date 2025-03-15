Thrilling Face-Off: ISL Playoffs Schedule Announced for 2024-25 Season
The Indian Super League (ISL) has unveiled the playoff schedule for the 2024-25 season, with semifinals planned between April 2-6, and the final on April 12. Mohun Bagan SG seized the League Shield again, with top teams including FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, and others confirmed for the playoffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoff schedule has been released, exciting fans with dates from April 2-6 for semifinals and April 12 for the final showdown.
With the league stage wrapping up on March 12, the knockout matches are slated for March 29 and 30, featuring top teams like Mohun Bagan SG, FC Goa, and others ready to showcase their prowess.
These thrilling matches will determine who faces the top-ranked Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa, with the semis hosted in a home-and-away format. Victors will advance to a decisive final on April 12, marking the season's climactic end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Super League
- ISL
- playoffs
- 2024-25
- Mohun Bagan SG
- FC Goa
- semifinals
- final
- Bangalore FC
- football
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia qualify for Champions Trophy semifinals after their match against Afghanistan in Lahore abandoned due to rain.
Rain Halts Australia-Afghanistan Clash, Aussies Advance to Semifinals
Mochizuki Shines at Bengaluru Open, Advances to Semifinals
South Africa's Triumphant March into Semifinals with Stellar Show Against England
Umpiring Quartet Set for Champions Trophy Semifinals Clash