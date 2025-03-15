Left Menu

Indian Shooters Rally for World Cup Glory in Argentina and Peru

The Indian shooting team is gearing up for the ISSF World Cup stages in Argentina and Peru. The squad has reported to the national camp at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges for final preparations. Indian shooters will compete in 15 events, with Manu Bhaker featuring prominently.

Updated: 15-03-2025 16:46 IST
The Indian shooting team, selected for the upcoming World Cup stages in Argentina and Peru, has commenced its final preparations at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges. The camp, which began on Saturday, marks the kickoff for the season as shooters strive to hone their skills ahead of international challenges.

Most of the 35-member squad reported to the camp on Friday and have started intense training sessions with their coaches. The first group of shooters is set to leave for Buenos Aires, the host city for the year's first ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage from April 1-11, on March 26. The competition will continue in Lima, Peru, in mid-April.

Notably, double Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker stands out as the only Indian shooter competing in two individual events. In addition to seasoned competitors, fresh faces like Ananya Naidu, the national air rifle women's champion, are poised for their international debuts. The team aims to excel in this year's World Championships and the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

