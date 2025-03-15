Electrifying Home Performances Illuminate Indian Super League's Current Season

The Indian Super League continues to electrify football fans this season with noteworthy performances, especially on home turf. According to the ISL's official website, five teams have been especially dominant, harnessing home crowd energy to clinch crucial victories and showcase exceptional football skills.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant leads with 11 home wins this season, combining youthful exuberance and experienced leadership at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium. Stars like Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings have been pivotal, scoring crucial goals and exciting fans with their attacking prowess. Their remarkable home record stands at 34 points and a 20-goal difference.

Trailing closely, FC Goa has fortified Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as a formidable venue, relying on a resilient defense led by Sandesh Jhingan to achieve success. The team's consistent home performances, marked by 11 wins and 26 points, secured them a direct semi-final spot. Jamshedpur FC also impressed with stellar home displays, with players like Javier Hernandez dazzling fans.

Bengaluru FC finds its stride at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, supported by a vibrant fan base. The team's rejuvenated chemistry led to seven home victories and 23 points. Meanwhile, Odisha FC has excelled at home under Sergio Lobera's guidance, although missing the playoffs by a whisker. Their quick transitions and relentless attacking earned key victories.

Despite a challenging season, Kerala Blasters FC showed resilience in the latter half, improving under interim coach TG Purushothaman. Although they missed the playoffs, their final home win against Mumbai City FC offered a silver lining. The Indian Super League's current season thus stands out for its intense home performances, keeping fans at the edge of their seats.

