Arunachal's Archery Ambitions: Nurturing Olympic Dreams

Arunachal Pradesh Sports Minister Kento Jini emphasized the state's potential in archery under the Mission Olympic 2028 and 2032 initiative, which seeks to nurture talent. Inaugurating the Dorjee Khandu Memorial Archery Tournament, he reiterated the importance of the sport, as the state designates 2024-2025 the 'Year of Youth.'

Arunachal Pradesh's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Kento Jini, spotlighted the state's archery potential, underscoring its significance within the government's Mission Olympic 2028 and 2032 plans aimed at talent identification and nurturing.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first Dorjee Khandu Memorial district-level archery tournament in Tawang, the minister noted that archery, along with boxing, taekwondo, badminton, weightlifting, and wushu, are prioritized for specialized athlete training.

He announced 2024-2025 as the 'Year of Youth,' with policies for empowering young talents in various sports. Tsering Lhamu and Tashi Tsering praised the efforts, emphasizing archery's cultural roots and its crucial role in engaging the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

