Harmanpreet and Savita Shine at Hockey India Awards
India captain Harmanpreet Singh and goalkeeper Savita Punia clinched top honors at the Hockey India Awards, celebrating their achievements at the Olympics. The event honored the 1975 World Cup-winning team and other top performers. Notable attendees included former sports minister Kiren Rijiju and Hockey India officials.
India's hockey standouts, captain Harmanpreet Singh and seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia, were awarded top accolades at the Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Player of the Year awards. Harmanpreet, instrumental in India's Olympic bronze win, shared the men's title, while Savita, known for her prowess in goal, claimed the women's honor.
In a significant moment for Indian hockey, Savita also secured the Hockey India Baljit Singh Goalkeeper of the Year award for the third time. She expressed gratitude, emphasizing the importance of her teammates in her achievements.
The ceremony, marking 100 years of Indian hockey, celebrated the 1975 World Cup victory with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award. Key figures in the sport, including former minister Kiren Rijiju, graced the event.
