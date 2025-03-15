Ireland's Narrow Triumph: Sheehan's Hat-trick Leads to Six Nations Hope

In a thrilling match in Rome on Saturday, Ireland's rugby team secured a hard-fought 22-17 victory against Italy, driven by a hat-trick from hooker Dan Sheehan. Although this win puts them at the top of the Six Nations table, Ireland's chances of winning the title rest on other teams' performances.

The Irish team, which showed an inconsistent display, missed several scoring opportunities even as fullback Hugo Keenan added another try. This match marks the final international appearance for retiring players Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray, adding emotional weight to the proceedings.

Italy, reduced to 14 men for significant portions of the game due to disciplinary issues, still managed to score two tries, showcasing their resilience. Despite their spirited performance, Italy's campaign ends without a win, highlighting both teams' contrasting fortunes in this year's Six Nations.

