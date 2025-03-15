Celebrating a Century: Hockey India's 7th Annual Awards Recognize Icons and Achievements

The Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024 took center stage in New Delhi, uniting the Indian hockey community to honor the sport's finest contributors. The event celebrated Indian hockey's centenary and marked 50 years since the triumphant 1975 World Cup victory, according to a Hockey India press release.

Among the night's standout accolades, Savita and Harmanpreet Singh were bestowed the prestigious title of Player of the Year 2024 for women's and men's categories, respectively. The gathering also awarded members of the historic 1975 World Cup team with the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Highlighting the evening was the recognition of India's bronze medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics, rewarding team members with financial bonuses. The event also lauded eight states for their pivotal role in promoting hockey at national championships and honored Tamil Nadu for its grassroots efforts. The awards, featuring a record prize pool of Rs 12 crore, underscored Indian hockey's achievements and future ambitions.

