Mumbai Indians Clinch Second WPL Title in Thrilling Final

Mumbai Indians secured their second Women's Premier League title, defeating Delhi Capitals by eight runs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur led with an impressive 66-run performance, supported by Nat Sciver-Brunt's all-round display. Despite a valiant effort from Delhi's Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues, Mumbai's bowlers held firm for victory.

Updated: 16-03-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:05 IST
The Mumbai Indians triumphed in the Women's Premier League on Saturday, securing their second title by narrowly defeating the Delhi Capitals by eight runs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's stellar 66-run innings and an all-round contribution from Nat Sciver-Brunt were pivotal in their victory.

Delhi, who had qualified for their third consecutive final, struggled under pressure during their 150-run chase. While Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues staged a resistance, the Mumbai bowlers, led by Sciver-Brunt who took three wickets, ensured a thrilling win by striking regularly.

The toss initially favored Delhi, who quickly put Mumbai on the back foot by dismissing their top openers. However, the resilience displayed by Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt in a crucial 89-run stand, coupled with aggressive batting in the final overs, pushed Mumbai to a match-winning total of 149-7.

