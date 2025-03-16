Left Menu

Wellington Hurricanes' Narrow Win Fuels Playoff Hopes

The Wellington Hurricanes' defensive strength led them to a narrow 20-18 victory over the Otago Highlanders, boosting their Super Rugby Pacific playoff chances. Coach Clark Laidlaw praised his team's resilience, highlighting their ability to hold strong under pressure and stay competitive in the playoff battle.

Updated: 16-03-2025 09:34 IST
The Wellington Hurricanes showcased their defensive resilience in a thrilling encounter against the Otago Highlanders, securing a narrow 20-18 victory in Dunedin. This win bolsters their chances for a spot in the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs, with Coach Clark Laidlaw expressing confidence in his team's potential.

Ruben Love's decisive try, scored with 18 minutes left, pushed the Hurricanes ahead. The team managed to withstand immense pressure, including a last-minute drop-goal attempt by Sam Gilbert, to clinch their second win of the season. This victory moves them to seventh place, just one point behind the Highlanders, who currently hold the sixth playoff spot.

Laidlaw highlighted the importance of the Hurricanes' strong finish, citing discipline and perseverance as key factors. Following a disappointing performance against the Auckland Blues the previous week, the team demonstrated composure and determination to secure the crucial win, leaving Laidlaw optimistic about their playoff journey ahead.

