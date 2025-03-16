Lando Norris Claims Thrilling Victory at Wet Australian Grand Prix

In a spectacular and chaotic start to the Formula One season, McLaren's Lando Norris achieved a remarkable victory at the Australian Grand Prix, held under treacherous wet conditions. Norris, who began from pole position, managed to outpace defending champion Max Verstappen, who struggled with worn tires and a delayed pit strategy.

Despite several on-track incidents that saw only 14 of 20 cars finish, the race concluded with George Russell claiming third for Mercedes, while Alex Albon secured an impressive fourth for Williams. Notably, Ferrari newcomer Lewis Hamilton faced a lackluster debut, finishing 10th.

This season opener underscored Norris's status as a serious contender for the championship, ending Verstappen's dominant run since May 2022. The contentious race highlighted the dynamic nature of Formula One, with new talents and seasoned drivers equally tested by the combination of weather and strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)