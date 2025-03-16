Left Menu

Amelia Kerr Shines as Mumbai Indians Clinch WPL Title

Amelia Kerr's impressive performance with both the ball and bat helped the Mumbai Indians win the Women's Premier League. Despite a modest season with the bat, her bowling feats earned her the Purple Cap for most wickets. Her success extended from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, where she was a key player.

Amelia Kerr has enjoyed plenty of accolades and trophies as of late. (Photo- Amelia Kerr Instagram/@ameliakerr.48 X). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling culmination of the Women's Premier League, New Zealand and Mumbai Indians' all-rounder, Amelia Kerr, led her team to victory with exceptional bowling performances. Kerr emerged as the tournament's leading wicket-taker, securing the Purple Cap with 18 scalps at an average of 15.94.

Kerr's heroics were evident in the final against Delhi Capitals, with her 2/25 breaking the backbone of Delhi's batting lineup, which fell 32 runs short in their chase of 150 runs. Though her batting returns were modest, with just 73 runs in eight innings, her bowling prowess undeniably stole the spotlight.

The ascent of Kerr's form wasn't confined to the WPL; her imposing numbers from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 underscore her importance to New Zealand's maiden T20 title. Her contributions were pivotal, earning her accolades such as 'Player of the Tournament' and ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year for 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

