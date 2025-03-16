Left Menu

Formula One Teams Secure Future with 2026 Concorde Agreement

All Formula One teams have signed a new 2026 'Concorde' commercial agreement, ensuring the sport's long-term economic stability. This includes new entrants such as Cadillac. The announcement follows the contract extension of CEO Stefano Domenicali and will run from 2026 to 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a groundbreaking development, all teams have committed to Formula One's new 2026 'Concorde' commercial agreement, bolstering the Liberty Media-owned sport's financial prowess. The unanimous signing includes General Motors-backed Cadillac, set to join as the eleventh team next season.

Amid this backdrop, the sport's leaders announced at the Australian Grand Prix that Formula One is thriving, with stakeholders enjoying substantial benefits and growth. The 2026 Concorde Governance Agreement is expected to be finalized shortly, intertwining with the FIA's guidance under Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

As the current confidential Concorde Agreement winds down in 2025, the newly brokered deal extends its reach till 2030. This news coincides with the extension of CEO Stefano Domenicali's contract, now running until 2029, further solidifying the sport's leadership and stability.

