Pitch Perfect? Not at Women's League Cup Final, Says Coach Bompastor

Chelsea Women's coach Sonia Bompastor has expressed dissatisfaction with the pitch quality at Pride Park following her team's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Women's League Cup final.

Bompastor, celebrating her first major win with Chelsea at Derby County's ground, joined City's interim manager Nick Cushing in criticizing the playing conditions. Bompastor suggested such conditions wouldn't be allowed in the men's matches in England.

The criticisms were amplified by former England player and BBC commentator Fara Williams, who described the pitch as 'cut up' and 'bobbly,' highlighting the disparity between men's and women's final venues and their conditions.

