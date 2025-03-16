Left Menu

Pitch Perfect? Not at Women's League Cup Final, Says Coach Bompastor

Chelsea Women's head coach Sonia Bompastor criticized the substandard pitch quality at Pride Park following their Women's League Cup victory over Manchester City, emphasizing that such issues wouldn't be accepted in men's games. Interim City manager Nick Cushing and former England player Fara Williams echoed Bompastor's concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:43 IST
Pitch Perfect? Not at Women's League Cup Final, Says Coach Bompastor

Chelsea Women's coach Sonia Bompastor has expressed dissatisfaction with the pitch quality at Pride Park following her team's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Women's League Cup final.

Bompastor, celebrating her first major win with Chelsea at Derby County's ground, joined City's interim manager Nick Cushing in criticizing the playing conditions. Bompastor suggested such conditions wouldn't be allowed in the men's matches in England.

The criticisms were amplified by former England player and BBC commentator Fara Williams, who described the pitch as 'cut up' and 'bobbly,' highlighting the disparity between men's and women's final venues and their conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025