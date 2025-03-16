Pitch Perfect? Not at Women's League Cup Final, Says Coach Bompastor
Chelsea Women's head coach Sonia Bompastor criticized the substandard pitch quality at Pride Park following their Women's League Cup victory over Manchester City, emphasizing that such issues wouldn't be accepted in men's games. Interim City manager Nick Cushing and former England player Fara Williams echoed Bompastor's concerns.
Chelsea Women's coach Sonia Bompastor has expressed dissatisfaction with the pitch quality at Pride Park following her team's 2-1 victory over Manchester City in the Women's League Cup final.
Bompastor, celebrating her first major win with Chelsea at Derby County's ground, joined City's interim manager Nick Cushing in criticizing the playing conditions. Bompastor suggested such conditions wouldn't be allowed in the men's matches in England.
The criticisms were amplified by former England player and BBC commentator Fara Williams, who described the pitch as 'cut up' and 'bobbly,' highlighting the disparity between men's and women's final venues and their conditions.
