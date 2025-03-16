Left Menu

Loic Meillard Narrowing the Gap in World Cup Slalom Showdown

Swiss alpine skier Loic Meillard kept his World Cup slalom title hopes alive by triumphing in Norway's penultimate race. He closed the gap to 47 points against leader Henrik Kristoffersen. With one more race in Sun Valley, Meillard aims for a strong finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:45 IST
Swiss skier Loic Meillard intensified the competition for the World Cup slalom title by securing a victory in the penultimate race held in Norway on Sunday. This win, following his giant slalom triumph, has reduced the gap to 47 points against the current leader, Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen. With 100 points still available in the final race, the championship remains within reach for Meillard.

In Norway, Atle Lie McGrath secured second place, while Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, representing Brazil, finished third. Slated for March 27, the season's concluding race in Sun Valley, Idaho, is set to decide the ultimate victor in the slalom category.

Henrik Kristoffersen, ranked fifth on home soil, remains a formidable contender, with France's Olympic champion Clement Noel still mathematically in the race despite being 86 points behind Kristoffersen. Meanwhile, Swiss skier Marco Odermatt has already claimed multiple titles this season, leaving the slalom as the only globe out of his reach.

